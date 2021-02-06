Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 45.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.