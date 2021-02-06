Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

PM opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

