Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

Shares of GS stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

