Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.85 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,747 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

