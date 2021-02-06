Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $25.85 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $227.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

