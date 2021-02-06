Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,365 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.