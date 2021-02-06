Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

