Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,882 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after buying an additional 266,490 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

