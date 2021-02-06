Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,096 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $37.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

