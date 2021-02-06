Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 3,770 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 801.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,036 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.