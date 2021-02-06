Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

