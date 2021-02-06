Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,392 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

