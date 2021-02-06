Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 946 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

