Knekted Price Tops $0.0000 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Knekted has a total market cap of $34,036.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.