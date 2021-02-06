Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KCG upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

