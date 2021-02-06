Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 520.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 163,742 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

