Knoll, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years.

KNL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $807.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

