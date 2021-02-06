Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $5.14 on Friday, hitting $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,352. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $169.98.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

