Komodo Trading Up 12% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $97.07 million and $33.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00240218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00090908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,121,992 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

