Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 90,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2,655.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

IYF stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

