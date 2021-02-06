Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $9.36 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $826.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

