Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

