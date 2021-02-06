Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

