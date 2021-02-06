Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

