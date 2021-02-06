Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $323,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.