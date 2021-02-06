Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,104 shares of company stock worth $213,147 and sold 55,000 shares worth $1,526,450. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.