Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,209 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

