Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $172.00 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.25 and its 200-day moving average is $147.62.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,990,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $4,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,237 shares of company stock worth $46,293,162. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

