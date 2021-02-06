Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,497 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Security Asset Management lifted its position in HEICO by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 19,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in HEICO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $128.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

