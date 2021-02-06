Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,598 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,033,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,967.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 271,292 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

