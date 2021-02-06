Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,702 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,702 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 993,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 83,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 33,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -287.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.