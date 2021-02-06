Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blue Apron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $3,021,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $887,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APRN stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

APRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

