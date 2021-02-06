Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

