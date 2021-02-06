Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $8.66 on Friday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.