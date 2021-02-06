Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 39.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at $305,000.

UJUL opened at $26.54 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $26.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

