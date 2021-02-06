Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.