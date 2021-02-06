KuCoin Shares (KCS) Hits Market Cap of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

