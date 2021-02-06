KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00004410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $142.89 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.01168201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06402814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

