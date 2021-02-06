Kuende Price Tops $0.0004 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $313,158.54 and approximately $69.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuende has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01168663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.59 or 0.06122903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

