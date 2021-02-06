KUN Price Tops $8.30 on Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, KUN has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $16,600.63 and approximately $447.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for $8.30 or 0.00020905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00184227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062829 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00225720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046227 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

KUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.