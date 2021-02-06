Kusama Price Reaches $116.87 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $989.92 million and $134.09 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $116.87 or 0.00290847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00176853 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00225006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

