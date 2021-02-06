Kyber Network (KNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $374.52 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $374.52 million and approximately $210.57 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,280,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,772,817 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

