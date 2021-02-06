Lamden (TAU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52,325.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $52,325.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

