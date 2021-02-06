Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Landis+Gyr Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools.

