Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

LPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 481,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

