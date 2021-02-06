Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Shares Down 1.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,064,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,077,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

LGORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

