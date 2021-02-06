LATOKEN (LA) Price Tops $0.0341 on Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $95,864.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.