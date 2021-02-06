Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

