Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 598,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

