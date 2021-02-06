Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.53 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

